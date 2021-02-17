Fuse Network Trading 88.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $2.42 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 88.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00323294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00074268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00084782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00446503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.24 or 0.86961128 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

Fuse Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.