Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading Down 5.3%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $18.29. 560,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 575,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

