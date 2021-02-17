Fusion Reaches Market Cap of $29.31 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and $13.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,691,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,121,782 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

