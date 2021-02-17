Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Shares Gap Up to $13.94

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.94 ($0.18), but opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20). Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at GBX 15.76 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,492,433 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £37.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.13.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

