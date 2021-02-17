Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.13

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.13 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.70 ($0.18). Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.94 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,640,347 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.13.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

