FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,577.69

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 15% against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $490,577.69 and approximately $50.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

