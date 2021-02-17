FY2021 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Boosted by Desjardins

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.63.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.52 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 808.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.59.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

