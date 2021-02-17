FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Raised by William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $280.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average of $279.99. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

