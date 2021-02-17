FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Reduced by Analyst

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

