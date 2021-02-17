FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Raised by G.Research (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

