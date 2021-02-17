FY2023 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 42,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

