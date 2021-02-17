FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $3,785.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 549,921,473 coins and its circulating supply is 524,359,616 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

