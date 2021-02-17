GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 4,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

