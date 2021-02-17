Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $26,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

