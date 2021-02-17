Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,501 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.55% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $26,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

