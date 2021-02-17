Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $40,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

