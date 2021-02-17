Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,801,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average of $275.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $296.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.