Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of BCE worth $40,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,354,000 after buying an additional 776,164 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

