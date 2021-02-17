Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939,970 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 410.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.