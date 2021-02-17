Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $557.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

