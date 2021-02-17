Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.09% of United States Cellular worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 11.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

