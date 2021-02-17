Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 9.70% of Griffin Industrial Realty worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 40.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

GRIF opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $80.35.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.