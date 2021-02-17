Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Crown worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

