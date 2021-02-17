Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

