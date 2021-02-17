Gabelli Funds LLC Has $104.72 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 164,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $104,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 205,215 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 182.2% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 210,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 103,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

