Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.93 Million Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.38% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.