Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.56 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

