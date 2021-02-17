Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.51 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.35% of Post worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,311.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

