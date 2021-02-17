Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 285.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,950 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $3,516,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,547 shares of company stock valued at $48,360,886 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.43 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

