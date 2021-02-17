Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.32 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.