Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.33 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $26,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

