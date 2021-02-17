Gabelli Funds LLC Has $33.02 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.89% of Otter Tail worth $33,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.