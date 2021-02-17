Gabelli Funds LLC Has $33.30 Million Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.55% of Astec Industries worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,923,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

