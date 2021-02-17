Gabelli Funds LLC Has $36.51 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Varian Medical Systems worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

