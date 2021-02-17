Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

