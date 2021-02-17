Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 56,090 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Anaplan worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Anaplan by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,211 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,035. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

