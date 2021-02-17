Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 850 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.03.

Shares of IFF opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

