Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

