Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $730.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $729.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

