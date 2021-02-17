Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $23,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

