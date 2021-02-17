Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.25% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $37.07.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

