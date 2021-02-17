Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 129,000 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.66% of The St. Joe worth $41,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 344,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The St. Joe by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.