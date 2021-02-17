Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.85.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

