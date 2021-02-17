Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Edison International worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

