Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $205.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.