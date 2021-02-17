Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.12% of CTS worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CTS by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

