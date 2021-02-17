Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,015 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,015 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.27% of Discovery worth $35,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DISCK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

