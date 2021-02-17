Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.53% of ITT worth $35,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

ITT stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.