Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 30,800 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,748,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.88% of Myers Industries worth $36,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MYE opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

