Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 52,700 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $38,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

